MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria's Creative 'Belan-Bartan' IG Post Has This Important Message

One of the most popular and influential culinarians, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria has a massive follower base on social media. Bhadouria is known for providing her fans with creative yet simple food recipes that are easy to make at home. The winner of MasterChef India 1 is quite active on social media and has been helping fans hone their culinary skills through Instagram ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. However, in addition to sharing some scrumptious recipes, Pankaj Bhadouria is also quite vocal about their thoughts on social media. Recently, Bhadaouria took to Instagram to appreciate creativity along with an important message for everyone.

Also Read | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares A BTS Post That Leaves Fans In Shock

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria’s latest ‘Belan-Bartan’ post has an important message

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photograph of a motor-cycle like structure made out of kitchen utensils. Sharing the photograph on Instagram, an amused Pankaj Bhadaouria not only lauded the creativity that went behind coming up with something so innovative but also had an important message for the masses. Bhadouria highlighted the importance of homemakers in running the household by captioning the post,

Along with sharing the post, she captioned it writing, "à¤œà¤¯ à¤¹à¥‹ creativity à¤•à¥€!

à¤•à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¬à¥‡à¤²à¤¨, à¤•à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¬à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤¨ à¤—à¤¾à¤¡à¤¼à¥€ à¤†à¤—à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚!

.

.

#utensils #belanhaina #belan #vehicle #life #moveon #potsandpans #cutlery #spoons #plates #fork #cutlery #crockery"

Also Read | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares How To Make Peanut Butter At Home

Check out the post below

Fan reactions

Fans and netizens expressed their amusement too as they commented on the post lauding the creativity that went behind it. While some appreciated the creative talent in India, others were all-praise regarding the IG post. One user wrote, "No dearth of creative talent in India. Give them the right direction, provide the appropriate vehicles (training centres and institutions) and they'll take the country far. Necessity is the mother of invention" while another wrote, "Wonderful creation with utensils. Check out some of the comments below:

Also Read | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Recipe Of How To Make Schezwan Sauce At Home; Watch

On the other hand, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria has been sharing a plethora of recipe ideas that one can try at home to brush up their cooking skills or to learn new recipes. Of late, the culinarian has shared several recipes including how to make Schezwan Sauce, Reheat Pizza, Peanut Butter at home, and many more. Her fans and followers also love the recipe ideas that she has been sharing during this time.

Also Read | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Her Brilliant Recipe Of 'No Yeast Pizza'; Watch