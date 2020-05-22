Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria's Meethi Boondi Recipe Is A Must-try At Home Amid Lockdown

Sweet Boondi is one of the easiest and quickest dessert recipes to make at home. The main ingredients needed to prepare this recipe include gram flour, saffron, almonds, green cardamom, sugar and ghee. Sweet Boondi is a traditional Indian 'mithai' which is usually made on several Hindu festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Dusshera and Diwali. While everyone has a lot of time to themselves amid lockdown, most of the folks are trying their hands at learning new recipes by putting their culinary skills to test.

Several celebrity chefs have also taken the responsibility of helping aspiring culinarians with a plethora of recipes. Recently, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria took to her Instagram handle to share Meethi Boondi recipe with her followers. Therefore, here's how you can make Meethi Boondi at home amid lockdown.

Ingredients for Meethi Boondi recipe:

1 cup of gram flour (besan)

1 cup of sugar

2 pinches of saffron

1 1/2 cup of water

2 cups of ghee for Garnishing

2-3 green cardamoms

1/8 tsp of baking soda

8 almonds

A pinch of orange food colour (optional)

Method for cooking Meethi Boondi recipe

Take a broad non-stick pan and mix I cup of sugar with 1 1/2 cup of water and cardamoms in it.

Mix well and cook it on a high flame for around 5-7 minutes until the sugar syrup is of a thread consistency.

Once the sugar gets dissolved completely and the syrup turns a little sticky, turn off the flame and keep it aside.

Take a Mixing bowl and mix gram flour and baking soda with water.

Later heat some oil in a vessel, hold one slotted ladle over oil and use another deep ladle to pour batter over the slotted ladle in a circular motion.

Fry them until they turn a little crispy.

Then, drain them and place them on a paper towel to let it absorb excess oil.

Once the Boondis are fried, add them into the syrup and gently toss them and mix them well in the sugar syrup.

Let it sit for about 1-2 hours until the Boondis completely absorb the sugar syrup.

Cut the almonds into small thin pieces and garnish Meethi Boondi with it.

Later store Meethi Boondi in an air-tight container and serve them after meals as a dessert.

