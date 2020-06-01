Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Lip-smacking Recipe Of 'Tali Bhindi Ka Saalan'

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria is helping her fans by giving them some delicious recipe ideas. Recently, she posted a recipe of Taki Bhindi Ka Saalan on her social media account together with the detailed recipe of the dish. Take a look at Masterchef Pankaj Bhaduria’s recipe.

Tali Bhindi Ka Saalan recipe

Ingredients

Bhindi (ladyfinger)

Yoghurt

Ginger-garlic paste

Cardamoms - both raw and powdered

Brown Onion paste

Preparation

Cut the Bhindi (ladyfinger) into small pieces

Deep fry it till it turns light golden in colour

For making the gravy, take a bowl and add yoghurt.

Add half teaspoon cardamom powder

Half teaspoon cumin powder

Half teaspoon yellow chilli powder

Half teaspoon fennel powder

Salt to taste

Gravy preparation

Take a pan and add some oil to it.

Add one black cardamom, ¼ mace

Two green cardamoms

Add spices like half red chilli powder

One teaspoon coriander powder

When the spices are little cooked, add ½ cup brown onion paste

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste.

Add the yoghurt mixture after the spices are cooked.

Cook the mixture to minimise the smell of uncooked yoghurt and ginger-garlic paste.

Add the fried bhindi (ladyfinger) to the gravy and add some water to it.

Add some cardamom powder

Stir it for five minutes and serve it hot with coriander garnishing

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria captioned the post, "Tali Bhindi Ka Saalan- Have you ever tried a Bhindi dish in gravy! Well yes, there are many such recipes- Bhindi in Tamarind, Bhindi in Yoghurt and many more!

I am sharing here an Awadhi Tali Bhindi ka Saalan! An Amazing recipe! Try it out today!

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria has been religiously sharing recipes amid lockdown. Pankaj Bhadouria, the first winner of Masterchef India, keeps sharing recipes of how to make Indian delicacies as well as other cuisines at home with easy recipe ideas and available ingredients. From dessert to savoury, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria has shared recipes for Kesar Badam Matka Kulfi, Meethi Boondi, No yeast pizza, pan-fried noodles etc. She has also shared the recipe idea of how to make peanut butter and schezwan sauce at home.

