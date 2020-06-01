Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Lip-smacking Recipe Of 'Tali Bhindi Ka Saalan'

Quick links:
Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria is helping her fans by giving them some delicious recipe ideas. Recently, she posted a recipe of Taki Bhindi Ka Saalan on her social media account together with the detailed recipe of the dish. Take a look at Masterchef Pankaj Bhaduria’s recipe.
Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria captioned the post, "Tali Bhindi Ka Saalan- Have you ever tried a Bhindi dish in gravy! Well yes, there are many such recipes- Bhindi in Tamarind, Bhindi in Yoghurt and many more!
I am sharing here an Awadhi Tali Bhindi ka Saalan! An Amazing recipe! Try it out today!
Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria has been religiously sharing recipes amid lockdown. Pankaj Bhadouria, the first winner of Masterchef India, keeps sharing recipes of how to make Indian delicacies as well as other cuisines at home with easy recipe ideas and available ingredients. From dessert to savoury, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria has shared recipes for Kesar Badam Matka Kulfi, Meethi Boondi, No yeast pizza, pan-fried noodles etc. She has also shared the recipe idea of how to make peanut butter and schezwan sauce at home.
