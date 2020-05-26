Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shows How To Make Kesar Badam Matka Kulfi At Home; Read Recipe

Quick links:
Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria religiously posts recipes on her Instagram account. Recently, she posted a recipe of Kesar Badam Matka Kulfi on her social media account together with the detailed recipe of the dish. Here's how to cook his delicacy.
Pankaj Bhadouria, the first winner of Masterchef India keeps sharing recipes of how to make Indian delicacies as well as other cuisines. Taking to her Instagram account recently, she shared the recipe of Kesar Badam Matka Kulfi.
Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "Summertime is a time for Matka Kulfi. And no one loves kulfi more than kids. Make their Summer favourite at home with the goodness of Complan. Treat them to the protein and vital nutrients along with the great taste. After all, why can’t their favourite Matka Kulfi be good for their health too?" Take a look:
Also Read: Surbhi Chandna Shares Recipe For The Special Goan Dessert Serradura On Eid
For all those who are eager to make this summer dish at home, Pankaj Bhaduouria has shared the recipe in her blog. Here's another recipe on how to make this at home. Take a look:
Also Read: Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria's Meethi Boondi Recipe Is A Must-try At Home Amid Lockdown
Also Read: Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares A BTS Post That Leaves Fans In Shock
Also Read: Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares How To Make Peanut Butter At Home
Also Read: Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Recipe Of How To Make Schezwan Sauce At Home; Watch