Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shows How To Make Kesar Badam Matka Kulfi At Home; Read Recipe

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria religiously posts recipes on her Instagram account. Recently, she posted a recipe of Kesar Badam Matka Kulfi on her social media account together with the detailed recipe of the dish. Here's how to cook his delicacy.

Pankaj Bhadouria, the first winner of Masterchef India keeps sharing recipes of how to make Indian delicacies as well as other cuisines. Taking to her Instagram account recently, she shared the recipe of Kesar Badam Matka Kulfi.

Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "Summertime is a time for Matka Kulfi. And no one loves kulfi more than kids. Make their Summer favourite at home with the goodness of Complan. Treat them to the protein and vital nutrients along with the great taste. After all, why can't their favourite Matka Kulfi be good for their health too?"

For all those who are eager to make this summer dish at home, Pankaj Bhaduouria has shared the recipe in her blog. Here's another recipe on how to make this at home. Take a look:

Ingredients for Kesar Badam Matka Kulfi

two tablespoons of Kesar Badam

two cups of condensed milk

eight tablespoons of fresh cream

six pieces of pistachios

half a cup of milk

A pinch of saffron strands

five whole cardamoms

three to six tablespoons of sugar (as per taste)

two cups of finely chopped almonds

Recipe for Kesar Badam Matka Kulfi

Ground the almonds after balancing them in water

Add it to a bowl of cream and condensed milk whipping it until the mixture becomes thick

Add milk to a saucepan and put it to boil

When the milk has boiled, add the saffron strands and mix it well

Remove it from the heat and allow it to cool down

Add the almond mixture to the milk only after it has cooled down and mix it well

Heat another pan and add chopped pistachios and some more almond and roast them

Add them to the kulfi mixture and mix well

Pour the mixture into small matkas

Cover the top with a lid or a butter paper

Freeze it for roughly four hours

Garnish with chopped pistachios or falooda and serve it cold

Image credit: Pankaj Bhadouria Instagram