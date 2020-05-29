Pankaj Kapur's Popular Shows Like 'Office Office' Prove That He Is A True Entertainer

Pankaj Kapur is one of the most experienced Bollywood actors in the country. He has worked in a wide range of films, TV shows, and plays which went on to become famous for the plot and his effortless acting. Here is a look at the actor’s four TV serials which are remembered even today for the content that was put forth.

Popular Pankaj Kapur serials

1. Office Office

Office Office is a comedy serial which started in the year 2000. The plot of this show revolves around a man who is struggling to get his job done in an office where most people seem to be corrupt. The episodes of the serial are directed by Rajiv Mehra while the writing credits have been given to Pushkar Sahu. Pankaj Kapur plays the role of Musaddilal in this much-loved series. Office Office also stars actors like Sanjay Mishra and Manoj Pahwa.

2. Karamchand

Karamchand is a mystery series which aired between 1985 and 1988. This show was reportedly one of the first few serials to come up with the concept of crime and investigation in Indian serials. The plot of this serial revolves around detective Karamchand and his assistant who solve various kinds of criminal cases. Karamchand show features Pankaj Kapur and Sushmita Mukherjee in the lead role.

3. Zabaan Sambhal Ke

Zubaan Sambhal Ke is a comedy series which started in the year 1993 and went on till 1997. The show is the official adaptation of the British sitcom Mind Your Language which aired in the year 1977. This show was directed by Rajiv Mehra who was appreciated for his work in the show. Zubaan Sambhal Ke features actor Pankaj Kapur in the shoes of Mohan Bharti who plays the lead in the story. It also stars actors like Rajendra Mehra and Shubha Khote.

4. Mohandas B.A.L.L.B.

Mohandas B.A.L.L.B. is a mystery thriller serial which started in the year 1998 and was aired for one year straight. Pankaj Kapur is the director and the producer of this show. He plays the role of a detective in the show. Mohandas B.A.L.L.B. also stars actors like Supriya Pathak, Jitendra Gupta, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Zee TV )

