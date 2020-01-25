Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Husband Pens Open Letter To Asim Riaz, Faces Backlash

Seems like the latest season of Bigg Boss has successfully managed to entertain the audience, as the makers of the show have roped in an unusual bunch of contestants this season. Apart from the unusual weekly activities, the contestants' brawls with each other have also caught the audience's attention.

Recently, a major fight broke out between contestants Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala, as they hurled accusations and abuses at each other. While netizens and fans of the show expressed their disappointment with the contestants on social media, Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi penned an open letter to Asim Riaz for slamming Shefali Jariwala in the recent episode. Here are the details.

Parag Tyagi pens an open letter to Asim Riaz

Parag Tyagi, who had earlier warned Asim to mend his ways on the show, recently penned an open letter in which he lashed out at Asim and his behaviour with fellow female contestants. As mentioned in the letter shared, Parag Tyagi remarked that Asim Riaz has now stooped far too low. Parag also warned Asim to mend his ways. As seen in the letter, Parag claimed himself as a proud husband, as Shefali managed to put her A-game to the table. Take a look at the letter:

Fans react:

It seems like Parag Tyagi's comment did not go down well with Asim's fans, as they expressed contradicting opinions on social media. Take a look at how fans reacted to the situation:

Wait a minute.. Your wife is the one who is targeting #AsimRiaz despite of his ignorance she is still continously poking & targeting Asim.

Now what do you want ki apni patni karte rahe target aur Asim chup rahe?

Its a game show, so take it as a game. — Titlee Bhatt 💕 Asim Riaz's fangirl 💕 (@Titlee33354154) January 23, 2020

Pehle apni biwi ko sambhale. Kyuki woh toh haath se chhootrahi hai.

What is your excuse when she was constantly poking #AsimRiaz? What about her jumping in every matter related to only Asim, when he told her to stay away?

What about her constant screaming "chuha" "nalla" "fattu"? — M i h R i m A h 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@under_the_wraps) January 24, 2020

Asim has been ignoring your wife since their fight happened

He didn't say ANYTHING bad to her

Still she has been poking him non stop everyday

And today she was calling him crybaby, fattu, Nalla everything continuously

Wo aapko sunaai Nahi Diya kya?? — RoRo 🖤🌟 (@roro_lrdi) January 24, 2020

Don't be blind. Even u know how your wife tries to jump in every fight related to #AsimRiaz when there's no business of her. Who invited her?

Kal bina wajah usske peeche padhi thi woh nai dikha? 24 ghante Asim ko poke karti renti,peeche peeche chalti rehti hai taunt marne ke liye — M i h R i m A h 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@under_the_wraps) January 24, 2020

