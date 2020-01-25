The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Husband Pens Open Letter To Asim Riaz, Faces Backlash

Television News

Actor Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi penned an open letter to Asim Riaz for slamming Shefali Jariwala with his derogatory remarks in the episode.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Seems like the latest season of Bigg Boss has successfully managed to entertain the audience, as the makers of the show have roped in an unusual bunch of contestants this season. Apart from the unusual weekly activities, the contestants' brawls with each other have also caught the audience's attention.

Recently, a major fight broke out between contestants Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala, as they hurled accusations and abuses at each other. While netizens and fans of the show expressed their disappointment with the contestants on social media, Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi penned an open letter to Asim Riaz for slamming Shefali Jariwala in the recent episode. Here are the details.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Reveals She Spoiled Her ‘character’ For Sidharth Shukla

Parag Tyagi pens an open letter to Asim Riaz

Parag Tyagi, who had earlier warned Asim to mend his ways on the show, recently penned an open letter in which he lashed out at Asim and his behaviour with fellow female contestants. As mentioned in the letter shared, Parag Tyagi remarked that Asim Riaz has now stooped far too low. Parag also warned Asim to mend his ways. As seen in the letter, Parag claimed himself as a proud husband, as Shefali managed to put her A-game to the table. Take a look at the letter:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Who Threatened To Quit The Show After Losing Control

parag tyagi

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Tells Sidharth Shukla That Arti Singh Is His 'fixed Deposit'

Fans react:

It seems like Parag Tyagi's comment did not go down well with Asim's fans, as they expressed contradicting opinions on social media. Take a look at how fans reacted to the situation:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Popular Music Videos From The 2000s

(Promo Image: Shefali Jariwala, Asim Riaz Instagram; Parag Tyagi Twitter)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP CHALLENGES BJP TO ARREST IMAM
NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS MAHA GOVT
MOVED BY THE WARMTH: BRAZIL PREZ
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS BHIMA-KOREGAON
RAVI SHASTRI'S STATEMENT ON PANT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA