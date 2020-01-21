Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Paras Chabbra Asks Rashami Desai To Shave Off Her Eyebrows

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most loved shows on television for its ugly fights and drama. In the upcoming episode, audiences will see Rashami Desai and Arti Singh competing to win the Elite Club task which will be judged by the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss Hina Khan. In the promo video, it is seen that Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma targeting Rashami Desai. While Vishal Aditya Singh will be targetting Arti Singh with his weird game strategy to make it difficult for Arti to win the Elite Club membership.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, also features Hina Khan, who is seen taking suggestions from the housemates on what tasks should be given to Rashami and Arti to become members of the Bigg Boss elite club. In the promo, Paras is seen asking Rashami to shave off her eyebrows with a trimmer. Hina looks shocked hearing this and asks Paras if he is sure and Paras replies with a yes and that makes Rashami look unsettled. Further in the promo, Vishal is seen asking Arti to cut her hair shorter for the task. So Hina asks Arti if she is ready to cut her hair and Arti agrees to chop her hair.

Further in the promo, Mahira also targets Rashami and asks her to apply henna on her face. As Rashami and Mahira already were seen having issues with each other all through the weekend and even on the Weekend ka Vaar with Salman. Mahira lashed out at Rashami when she kept saying that Paras always takes her and she has never stood up for herself. Now, as the promo is out and housemates are seen asking Arti and Rashami to do extreme things to become members of the elite club. It will be interesting to see if these tasks given by Paras Chabbra, Mahira Sharma and Vishal are actually performed by Arti and Rashami.

