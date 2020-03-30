Paras Chhabra Waiting For Mahira Sharma's Nod To Send A Formal Rishta To Her Mom?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been grabbing the headlines from the past few weeks as many of their fans are eagerly waiting to get an update on their relationship. Last week when Paras Chhabra hinted that they might tie the knot in the next 21 days, the news surprised many of Pahira (a name is given to Paras and Mahira by their fans) fans. Though no official announcement has been made by either of them, another report surfing online is adding fuel to the fire.

Paras Chhabra praises Mahira Sharma

According to a report published by a leading daily, after talking about his recent show Mujhse Shadi Karoge, the model also opened up about his equation and plans with Mahira Sharma. While the interaction, Paras said that he loves Mahira and if she wants to marry him, he is all hers. He also added that if Mahira nods for the wedding plan, he will send a formal rishta to Mahira's mother.

Remembering the time he spent with Mahira in the Bigg Boss 13 house he said that she took a stand for him for four months in the house. He further added that so many people tried to separate them in the house. But he told her that they must not allow anybody to do that. While admiring and praising Mahira, Paras said that she took care of him during his downtime. Ending the conversation about the same he said that since he is a Punjabi and Punjabis prefer to take away the bride rather than proposing them on knees.

