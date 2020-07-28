Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma Unveil The Poster Of Their New Song Titled ‘Ring’

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are known to share a close bond. Recently, both of them revealed the poster of their upcoming music video. The post also revealed the title of the song and fans are not keeping calm.

Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s music video

After teasing fans to several BTS videos and pictures, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have finally released the poster of their latest song. Titled Ring, the song is the third collaboration of the duo. While talking about the song, Paras Chhabra also spoke about how Ring will be the “Hottest song of the season”. He further wrote, “Caution: Hottest song of the season is finally here! Ring ft. @officialmahirasharma & Yours Truly! Releasing Soon”.

The poster had a vibrant yellow background with both Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma posing in front of a silver car. Mahira Sharma is seen in an olive green dress with a high-thigh slit. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra is dressed in a pair of brown trousers and a funky shirt. Mahira Sharma is leaning on Paras Chhabra while he holds her by the waist. Ring is being by Raman Goyal.

The lyrics of the song are penned by Ammy Manak. The music has been composed by Aakash and Meme Machine. Ring, featuring Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, also has a rap section by Loka. This will be the third time the duo is coming together. Their previous songs, Baarish and Hashtag Love Soniyea were also massive hits.

Take a look at the posts here:

As soon as the announcement was made, several fans of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma started talking about how they are eagerly awaiting the release of the song. Fondly referred to as PaHira, the duo has gained a huge fan base ever since their stint on Bigg Boss. Here is what fans have to say about the latest announcement:

So here is the poster we all are waiting for our pahira's song



Song's Name - Ring #MahiraSharma #ParasChhabra #Pahira pic.twitter.com/KDF10nSUsW — Vishal ( MahiraSharma ❤❤) (@Vishaltarachan5) July 28, 2020

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma share a close bond even today, months after Bigg Boss 13 came to an end. Recently, the duo even got matching tattoos of the Bigg Boss eye. While many have been speculating whether they are dating each other, both Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have always maintained a good-friends stance.

