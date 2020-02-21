Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: A Complete List Of Paras Chhabra's Potential Suitors

The Paras Chhabra and Shehnnaz Gill starrer reality TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has created a tremendous buzz after the former Bigg Boss contestants announced the project. Paras Chhabra became the talk of the town after viewers witnessed his chemistry with his potential suitors. Here is a complete list of his suitors who have been selected.

Also Read | KRK Calls Shehnaaz Gill-Paras Chhabra's ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ Show Fake, Netizens Agree

Mujhse Shadi Karoge: A complete list of Paras Chhabra's potential suitors

Also Read | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjanaa Galrani Likes THIS Quality Of Paras Chhabra

Sanjana Galrani

Sanjana is a model and an actor who has appeared in several south films. Her real name happens to be Archana Galrani. She made her debut into the film world with the film Oru Kadhal Seiveer.

Source: Sanjana Galrani Instagram

Heena Panchal

Heena Panchal gained tremendous attention after her promos were shared by the makers. She was praised for how similar she looked to Malaika Arora by the fans of the show. She happens to be a former contestant of Marathi Bigg Boss season 2.

Source: Heena Panchal Instagram

Jasleen Matharu

Jasleen became the talk of the town after her encapsulating performance upon being introduced on the show. She also managed to create a few arguments between herself and another contestant which got viewers all curious to find out the outcome of this stint. She is also known for her singing capabilities for which she was immensely praised on the show.

Source: Jasleen Matharu Instagram

Ankita Shrivastava

Ankita is best known for her work in the 2015 hit film Welcome Back. The actor was praised by fans for her gorgeous beauty and style. Fans have mentioned their eagerness to watch her progress on the show.

Source: Ankita Shrivastava Instagram

Also Read | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Fans Sign Petition DEMANDING SidNaaz Show Instead

Navdeesh Kaur

Navdeesh is an Indian YouTuber who is best known for her vlogs on the platform. She seemed happy and excited to be a part of the series. She has since then shared quite a few photos from fellow contestants following her back, for which she was overjoyed.

Source: Navdeesh Kaur Instagram

Also Read | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai Reunite To Help Paras Find A Match

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.