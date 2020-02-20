Paras Chhabra Reveals That He Would Like To Meet Akanksha Puri, Here's Why

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has revealed that he would tell his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri to move on. Paras has, however, stated during the show as well that he doesn’t see a future with her.

After being one of the six finalists on Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra bagged the wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Post leaving the Bigg Boss 13 house, within 24 hours he was roped in for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge leaving both netizens and the contestants on the show confused about his relationship status.

The women who came to impress Paras Chhabra on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also enquired about his relationship status and also about the tattoo he has of Akanksha’s name. Paras Chhabra reportedly cleared the air about his relationship status in an interview with a leading news publication. He reportedly stated that he has spoken about his relationship with Akanksha Puri during the show as well.

Will Paras Chhabra talk to Akanksha Puri?

Paras Chhabra feels that if she really loved him, she would not have tried to prove her love for him in front of the media. He even stated that he was very clear on where he stands with her and that he doesn’t see a future with Akanksha. Paras Chhabra stated that Akanksha only spoke to the media when he was inside the house and revealed only her side of the story. Hence, nobody got a chance to hear his side of the story.

Paras Chhabra also said that he doesn’t know why Akanksha Puri would leak private details about their relationship and that she is the reason why he was scolded by Salman Khan. He added that all these factors make it very clear that their relationship does not have a future. Although he doesn’t think that there is any reason why they should talk to each other, he maintains that he will definitely meet Akanksha Puri and tell her to move on.

