'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Mahira Sharma & Paras Chhabra Get Similar Tattoos; See Posts

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have been spending a lot of time together. Reportedly, when Paras and Mahira were inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, the two had decided to get tattoos similar to the show’s logo. They believed that Bigg Boss played a very big role in their lives.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra recently got made new tattoos on their wrists. The videos and pictures of the same are doing the rounds on social media. Check them out below.

Reportedly, Paras Chhabra got his ex-girlfriend Akansha Puri’s name covered with this new tattoo that he got made. Paras was seen flaunting his tattoo on social media. The tattoo was a black and white tattoo of an eye made on his wrist.

Mahira Sharma also got a tattoo of an eye. But her tattoo was full of colours. Mahira Sharma was asked by a media portal why she got one similar to that of Paras, Mahira had an interesting reply to it. She explained that both the tattoos were different. She further told the portal that her tattoo was full of colours and represented divinity. The actor revealed that she was a big believer in Lord Shiva and was His ardent follower.

Mahira Sharma further told the portal that she had planned to get her tattoo changed while she was in the Bigg Boss house. When she had told her plan to Paras, Mahira revealed to the portal that, he got very excited to get new tattoos made. Mahira opened up about how the two wished to get Bigg Boss’ eye made as the show played an important role in their lives.

She further spoke about how she is spending her time these days. She said that she is spending time with Paras Chhabra. Reportedly, the two are preparing for their new music video.

Talking about work, Mahira revealed to the portal that apart from the new music video, Paras and she have been offered projects individually. She shed light on how the two always have fun together. She further said that they always motivate each other to do better and fill each other with positivity and happiness.

