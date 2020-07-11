'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Paras Chhabra Receives A Birthday Surprise From Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra recently celebrated his birthday in Chandigarh. The actor received many surprises from his best friend Mahira Sharma and his other friends on his birthday. As many videos surfaced online on Instagram, take a look at how Paras was surprised on his big day.

Paras celebrates his birthday

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra was recently seen at Mumbai airport leaving for Chandigarh. The actor has been reportedly shooting for an upcoming project there. Co-incidentally, Paras celebrates his birthday on July 11 and this gave all his friends a golden opportunity to surprise the actor on his day.

In one video, viewers could see Mahira leading Paras into a room which was fully decorated and had a birthday cake. The entire room was decorated with flowers and dim lights and Paras seemed very happy. The cake also had Paras' name written on it and his pictures on it. Fans could also see Paras cutting the cake while the people around him were wishing him a very happy birthday. Mahira Sharma could also be seen dancing to a song. Check out the video:

In another video, Mahira could be seen feeding Paras a piece of the cake. The video uploaded has been edited and has music added to it. Fans could also see how well the room was decorated. Check out the video:

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma appeared on Bigg Boss 13 and bonded quite well. There were many rumours about the two being a couple and many fans have wished to see the two together as well. In one instance in Bigg Boss, Salman Khan once inquired about their friendship and said that Paras' girlfriend was inquiring about the same.

Paras has now broken up with his former girlfriend and also hinted that he and Mahira might be together. In one post, the two were seen together and Paras captioned the picture - Pyaar + Dosti= serenity. There is nothing confirming their relationship yet. Check out his post:

Promo Pic Credit: Paras Chhabra's Instagram

