"Everyone Has Their Own Version Of Truth": Paras Chhabra On Controversies Surrounding Him

After featuring on Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra has been making headlines quite frequently. His break up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri, being accused of not paying his designers for Bigg Boss 13, are just some controversies surrounding Paras Chhabra. Chhabra has become unpopular among audiences for these reasons and has recently talked about it. Therefore, in a recent interview, Paras opened up about how the truth is very different from what is written or shown, especially about him.

Paras Chhabra feels everyone has their own version of the truth

In an interview with a media portal, Paras Chhabra stated that what everyone reads is very different from the truth because in today's world of the digital era, everyone has their version of the truth, which might not be the real story. He also stated that he has never been fake and today's audience is smart enough to have a sense of judgement.

Not so long ago, two designers accused Chhabra of not paying them their dues for styling his clothes for Bigg Boss 13. In an interview with an online portal, one of the designers stated that every time, he used to tell them that he was facing some GST issues and will pay them once he receives the prize money that he earned from Bigg Boss.

On the career front, after Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra starred in yet another reality show on Colors Tv titled Mujse Shaadi Karoge. The first episode of the show premiered on February 17, 2020. However, the show abruptly ended and the reason for it has been reported to be low TRPs

