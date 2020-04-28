'You Cannot Run Away From Reality,' Says Paras Chhabra As He Opens Up About His Baldness

One of the most popular yet controversial Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Paras Chhabra does not shy away from openly speaking about his baldness. The model-actor has also spoken about wearing a wig on the reality TV show. Recently, Chhabra spoke about losing hair and said that he does not get bothered about all the negativity that comes his way.

Paras Chhabra feels "You cannot run away from reality"

Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra was interviewed by an online portal wherein he openly addressed the sensitive issue of balding. However, in his statement, Chhabra expressed that he spoke about his hair patches and stammering issues because he thinks there was nothing to hide and also feels one cannot run away from reality. Elaborating more about the same, the ex-Splitsvilla contestant also stated that he has been modelling for several years and because of harsh lightings, one's hair gets scanty.

Paras Chhabra also spoke about feeling a certain way after losing his hair by stating that he felt he did not look nice, especially for the kind of role he was doing. He further added that he was playing Duryodhan and the crown which he used to wear was extremely heavy which is why Chhabra feels he started losing his hair. The actor does not shy away from admitting that he wears a hair patch because he thinks at times, as an actor when one wants to acquire a good physique faster, they tend to opt for taking steroids and it might result in scanty hair.

In fact, Bigg Boss 13's host Salman Khan also offered to help him, revealed Chhabra himself as he stated that Salman supported him and also told him to pay a visit to a doctor as he was willing to give him the contact number of one. Furthermore, he also revealed that on the final day of Bigg Boss 13, the Dabangg 3 actor told him that his patch is hardly noticeable and asked him to wait and not rush. However, as of now, Chhabra does not contemplate going under the knife even after being advised to opt for hair weaving, stated the actor himself.

