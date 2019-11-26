Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi Says Paras Chhabra Is Playing Dirty

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial and popular Indian television reality game show. The show is hosted by Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season which is telecast on Colors channel. The house of Bigg Boss is not only about friendships, drama, and yelling but also consists of ugly fights. This season is quite different from the previous seasons, as it has much uglier fights and controversies around them, which has created a buzz in the audience. Recently, Parag Tyagi got angry at Paras Chhabra for linking wife Shefali Jariwala with Asim Riaz. Parag Tyagi is in full plans to confront the Bigg Boss Contestant Paras Chabbra once he is out of the house. According to reports, Parag also claimed that Paras is trying to get comfortable with every woman in the house and wondered how his girlfriend Akanksha Puri feels about it.

Parag to support his wife

In an interview with a leading media firm, Parag showed his support for his wife Shefali as he said that he was very hurt with what Paras said about his wife. He said that she can also say the same for Mahira Sharma and Paras, but he will not as he claims that he is not that type of a man to start doubting every person who gets along with the opposite sex.

He also mentioned about his relationship with Paras, as he said that they did a show together and had become good friends. Paras refers to him as a brother in the show and this is what he does. He also revealed that Paras has insulted many others on the show. Parag pities him as he sees him trying to get close to every girl. Except for Mahira, nobody is giving him time and attention. Parag also said that he does not know much about Paras’ real-life girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Paras can go to any extent. Even Salman Khan has criticized him. And he does not think that he will go too far in the game.

