Paras Chhabra Slams Shehnaz Gill, Says She Was Disrespectful To Girls On 'MSK'; Read

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill have made it to headlines yet again due to a spat that has been going on between the two on social media. After the Bigg Boss 13 ended, the two were seen on a television reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? The show was based on a swayamvar format where the two used to interact with the contestants and chose one of them as their life partners.

Read | Paras Chhabra Waiting For Mahira Sharma's Nod To Send A Formal Rishta To Her Mom?

Paras Chhabra claims Shehnaaz Gill was disrespectful to women on the show

On the show, the viewers saw that Shehnaz Gill and Paras never had cordial relations and were often seen arguing with each other. Recently, Shehnaz Gill took to her social media and had claimed that Paras Chhabra was a disrespectful person and was particularly disrespectful towards women. This made Paras Chhabra very furious and he opened up in an interview with a leading media portal, where he talked about the show, Shehnaz Gill and how she used to behave on the show.

Read | Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma To Share Screen Space In A Punjabi Film?

In the interview with the media portal, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra claimed that Shehnaz Gill used to shame girls on the show and used to be very disrespectful to them. He further told the media portal that she would ask them very personal questions related to their past relationships and other personal things which, being a woman herself, she should not have.

Apart from these, Paras revealed in the interview that Shehnaz would speak irresponsibly about former Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma on social media platforms.

Read | Paras Chhabra Talks About Akanksha Puri; Says 'she Came Into Limelight Because Of Him'

Defending himself, Paras said to the media portal that he has always respected women and the claims made by Shehnaz were baseless. He further added to his comments that had he been a disrespectful man, then his female co-stars would not have continued talking to him.

Concluding the interview with the leading media portal, Paras said that Shehnaz was never interested in the show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? and that she wasted everybody’s time and money, including the show makers, channel production house and the contestants.

Read | "Everyone Has Their Own Version Of Truth": Paras Chhabra On Controversies Surrounding Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.