Paras Chhabra Says THIS 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Contestant Is Just Like Akanksha Puri

In the wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to find their suitors. On March 2, 2020 episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, both Paras and Shehnaaz were shown what the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants spoke about them behind their backs. They were also shown a game that the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants played. In the game, they were asked to rank people from 1-5 on how close they are to Shehnaaz and Paras.

While Sanjjanaa Galrani was asked to stand on number 4, being the least close to Paras Chhabra, Jasleen Matharu took the number 1 slot. Sanjjanaa Galrani was upset with the decision and was seen sulking when ash was asked to stand at the fourth position. After the ranks were close to getting finalised, Sanjjanaa Galrani stated that she has been a little bit clingy. However, that is only because she is loyal to Paras Chhabra. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants were not pleased with what Sanjjanaa had to say. Check out what she said.

Paras Chhabra compares Sanjjanaa to Akanksha Puri

In the episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Sanjjanaa broke down after she was asked to stand at the far end of the line. She went on to say that the numbers don’t matter to her and that she is here for Paras Chhabra alone. She even said that she trusts Paras and that she would stand by his decision no matter what it is. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill were watching the task from the special room and Paras was seen getting upset with what Sanjjanaa said.

Paras Chhabra later told Shehnaaz Gill that Sanjjanaa Galrani cries at the slightest inconvenience. Shehnaaz stated that Sanjjanaa is making a mountain out of a mole. Paras Chhabra was heard saying that because Sanjjanaa is so hyper, it isn’t surprising that she cries so quickly, to which Shehnaaz Gill added that she also takes everything to her ego. Paras Chhabra then tells Shehnaaz Gill that the problem is that his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri was exactly like Sanjjanaa Galrani.

Shehnaaz Gill pokes fun at the fact that Paras Chhabra has a tattoo of Akanksha Puri on his hand. She said that he should make Sanjjanaa’s tattoo on his hand and then ask his tattoo artist to strike that too. Shehnaaz Gill later added that he should ask a tattoo artist to come and get his tattoo erased.

