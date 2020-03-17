Paras Chhabra's Spokesperson Accuses His Stylists Of Using Cheap Publicity Tactics

Paras Chhabra was one of the most talked-about contestants of Colors TV's highly-watched reality shows Bigg Boss 13. Chhabra also manages to make it to the headlines as he is featuring on yet another reality show on the same channel titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge alongside Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Almost after a month since Bigg Boss ended, Paras Chhabra's stylists have accused him of not paying them and also damaging their valuables. In an interview with an online portal, one of Chhabra's stylists, Taashi revealed that ever since Chhabra broke up with his girlfriend Akanksha, he had stopped paying them. Now, Chhabra's spokesperson has come for his rescue denying all the allegations.

Paras Chhabra's spokesperson came to his rescue by accusing his stylists of using cheap publicity tactics

In an interview with a leading media portal, Paras Chhabra's spokesperson opened up about the whole controversy stating that those are false allegations by the stylists to gain cheap publicity. The spokesperson also added that nearly after two months, if his stylists are trying to do this, it is disgusting and uncalled for.

The spokesperson also added that they have been taking due mileage and credits from Paras as it was a pure collaboration and they should value it. Adding more context to his statement he said, they were the ones who had approached Paras for a barter deal and he is not liable to pay them anything.

Elaborating about the same, he added, collaborations mean that there are no finances involved which they are claiming. He also advised them to earn success in the right way which Chhabra has been instrumental in giving them rather than putting a price to the pure collaboration which both the parties had previously agreed upon. Currently, Chhabra is busy with the shooting of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which premiered on February 17, 2020.

