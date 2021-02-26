Paras Kalnawat All Set To Resume The Shoot Of 'Anupamaa' After Recovering From COVID-19?

Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on February 13, recently hinted at resuming the widely-popular Star Plus soap opera. On Thursday, the 24-year-old shared a streak of pictures on his Instagram handle to reveal being "all set to take off". Soon after he shared the photos, not only Anupamaa's producer Rajan Shahi but also his on-screen mother Rupali Ganguly expressed their excitement about his return.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' 25 Feb Written Update: Anupamaa Gives Pakhi A Reality Check, Vanraj Breaks Down

Anupamaa cast member Paras Kalnawat soon to be seen playing Samar Shah again?

On February 13, 2021, all the ardent fans of Anupamaa were taken by shock when it was revealed that one of the lead actors of the daily soap, Paras Kalnawat, tested COVID-19 positive. Later, producer Rajan Shahi had also released a statement about the same and revealed that soon after Paras was tested positive, all the other cast and crew members were also tested for Coronavirus along with the show's entire set being sterilised and fumigated. Furthermore, it was also revealed that the Meri Durga actor was being treated under home quarantine.

Also Read | Rupali Ganguly's 'Anupamaa' Clocks 1 Year, Thanks Makers For Her 'addictive Shah Parivaar'

However, with his latest Instagram post on Instagram, Paras Kalnawat has hiked his fans as well as his co-stars' excitement about his return on the show after his speedy recovery. On February 25, he took to his Instagram handle to share a streak of photos of himself, looking all things dapper. In the pictures, Paras could be seen sporting a black jacket over a solid white tee, paired with black pants and black sneakers. He rounded off his outfit with a stubble look and a well-kempt hairdo. Posting the pictures on IG, he wrote, "All Set To Take Off #ParasKalnawat #SamarShah #Anupama".

Check out Paras Kalnawat's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Anupamaa's Kavya Madalsa Sharma Dances With 'bapuji' Arvind Vaidya In Between Shots; WATCH

Soon after his pictures surfaced on social media, his highly-famous television show's producer and reel-life Anupamaa, along with fans, flocked to the comment section of his IG post to shower him with immense love. While producer Rajan Shahi commented writing, "THU THU THU BEST WISHES FROM UR DR.PRODUCER", his reel-life mother Rupali Ganguly expressed writing, "Mera Laddooram Can’t wait! THU THU THU".

Check out some more reactions by fans below:

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Star Madalsa Sharma Shares Fun Video With Mother, Says 'Mom Knows It All'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.