Paras Chhabra Reveals How Much He Wanted To Be 'pampered' After 'Bigg Boss 13'

After Bigg Boss 13, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is now grabbing headlines with each episode. The show, featuring Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, has also managed to keep the fans glued to their television sets. BB13 contestants Paras and Shehnaaz are on a quest to find the perfect match for themselves in the show.

Paras Chhabra who went on to become one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 13 is also garnering a lot of buzz on his new show. Paras recently revealed in an interview with an esteemed publication about his stint, and said that after living in the Bigg Boss house for 120 days, he needed some pampering.

Paras revealed that he is enjoying his time with the ladies on the show

He also paid ode to how the new show is about the women vying for his attention. However, he added that the viewers who have been avid fans of Bigg Boss may develop some withdrawal symptoms. Paras went on to say that since Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is being aired on the time slot, it will give the same level of entertainment to the viewers like Bigg Boss 13. Paras was also asked on whether he is ready to give a commitment to marriage.

Paras was asked on his mothers' reaction to him tying the knot

On this, he said that, if he really likes the girl, he would like to give it a try but since marriage is a huge commitment, he would like to know the girl better. It is not a hidden fact that Paras' mother had warned him about his growing closeness to Mahira Sharma during the family week in Bigg Boss 13. He was also quizzed on his mothers' reaction to him tying the knot. To this, he said, just like any parent, his mother too wants him to find the perfect partner. He also added that his mother will also be able to guide him perfectly on what is right and wrong on this particular matter.

