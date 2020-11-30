Parents-to-be Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee Share Endearing Baby Shower Pics

Actor Nakuul Mehta and his singer wife Jankee Parekh are expecting their first baby. On November 28, the couple took to their Instagram to share beautiful pictures from their baby shower function. Jankee looked ethereal in a blue suit while Nakuul looked like a heartthrob in kurta Pyjama. The couple shared an adorable video while showcasing their bond of love and their preparations for welcoming their first child.

Nakuul Mehta shares baby shower pictures

Jankee, who’s a singer by profession, radiated her pregnancy glow and looked absolutely pretty as she shared a picture on Instagram while twirling. “Still twirling (only a little slowly) #godhbharai #babyonboard,” she wrote. Apart from this, Nakuul also shared a reel with wife Jankee in which they could be seen sharing sweet, romantic moments. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Following her lead since 𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒚.” Dad-to-be Nakuul also shared pictures of himself in his pink kurta. “Marigolds and my solitude often tell me to fix my hair,” he wrote with the picture. Their home was decorated in strings of marigold and white jasmine for the occasion.

The couple announced the pregnancy earlier this month. “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all. we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta,” Jankee had captioned her post. As Jankee Parekh and Nakuul Mehta’s baby is due soon, Nakuul is on top of the world. He shared a memorable video on his Instagram recently and received tons of wishes from his fans as well as his fellow actors. The couple told their story and illustrated the glimpses of some of the most memorable moments of their lives, including from how they met to the time when they are finally expanding from two to three.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh met each other while they were training for Shiamak Davar. It was Nakuul who had confessed his love for her, but she turned him down the first time. Later, Jankee proposed to him after nearly 6 months and they began dating. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee dated each other for 9 years before tying the knot in 2012.

