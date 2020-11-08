From Nakuul Mehta To Mohsin Khan, What TV Actors Did The Whole Week

Be it celebrities from the TV industry or Bollywood, most of the actors have been spending time entertaining their fans on various social media platforms. Celebrities have been holding interactive sessions with their fans. Take a look at how the TV celebs (male) spent their week:

ALSO READ: Did You Know Shaheer Sheikh Enjoys A Massive Fan Following In Indonesia?

What Television celebs did the whole week

Nakuul Mehta

Actor Nakuul Mehta recently announced his wife’s pregnancy in the most adorable way possible. He and his wife Jankee Parekh are known to be one of the most loved couples in the Indian film industry. The actor shared an adorable video on his Instagram as he announced they will be welcoming their first child. The video featured their journey as childhood sweethearts and also included moments from their wedding and some cute goofy pictures.

Shaheer Sheikh

After taking the internet by storm with a streak of pictures with rumoured girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor by calling her 'his girl', Shaheer Sheikh has recently shared his first-ever picture with her lady love. Ever since Shaheer called Ruchikaa 'my girl', several fans of the actor tried to find some pictures of the duo together. Speculations about Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's relationship have been rife for quite some time now.

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Announce Pregnancy In Most Filmy Way Possible

Sourabh Raaj Jain

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is popularly remembered for his role as Lord Krishna on Star Plus' Mahabharat, has been a part of some of the most iconic fiction shows over the years. Having had wonderful opportunities in the TV industry, he recently completed 16 long years in the industry. Moreover, his debut show Remix also completed 16 years and the actor was quite happy about his successful journey.

Aditya Narayan

Udit Narayan's son and singer Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram handle to announce that he is getting married to his longtime girlfriend and co-star Shweta Agarwal. The singer further wrote that he is taking a break from social media to prepare for the wedding. Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of the 2010-released horror film named Shaapit.

Mohsin Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan recently shared a picture with actor Urvashi Rautela. Previously, their pictures had also gone viral on the internet. The two stars are reportedly shooting for a music video. Now, their new pictures have increased anticipation among netizens about their upcoming project.

ALSO READ: Did Shaheer Sheikh Just Make Relationship With Rumoured GF Ruchikaa Kapoor Insta-official?

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh Hints Towards Another Music Video In His Latest Instagram Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.