'I Concur,' Says Nakuul Mehta As He Shares Post Of His Wife Insisting He 'eat His Greens'

Nakuul Mehta is not only a very popular artist in the Indian television industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Nakuul Mehta never fails to bring a smile on the faces of his fans. Recently, he shared an adorable picture with his wife Jankee Parekh Mehta as she insists on “having their green”. The post invited a varied reaction from friends and fans. Read

Nakuul Mehta’s adorable post with Jankee Parekh Mehta

Nakuul Mehta is one of the very active celebrities on social media. He has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of himself and has always proved himself to be a complete entertainment package. Another reason why Nakuul Mehta’s fans love his social media feed is because of the lovely pictures and videos that the actor shares of his loved ones.

Recently, on September 24, 2020, Nakuul Mehta took to his official Instagram handle to share an adorable selfie of himself and his wife. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing shirtless and his wife can be seen holding a bowl of green vegetables. Through his caption, Nakuul Mehta revealed, “The Missus insists we must eat our greens. I concur. ðŸ¥¦”.

Just as Nakuul Mehta shared the picture on the internet, it went viral in no-time. The post gained over one lakh likes within hours and fans have spammed the comment section of the post. Not only fans, but even friends and colleagues of the actor from the industry like Ashwin Suresh, Aditi Singh Sharma, Rytasha Rathore, Ruchikaa Kapoor, Nyra Banerjee, and Raj Singh Arora have left funny and adorable comments on the post.

Nakuul's wife, Jankee Parekh Mehta is a musician, voice-over artist, stage performer, singer and has her own band. The couple dated for over nine years before they got married to each other. In January 2012, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Mehta tied the knot in a traditional ceremony.

