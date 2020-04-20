Ramayan's Meghnad Aka Vijay Arora Was Often Compared With Rajesh Khanna; Read Details

The rerun of Ramayan amid the lockdown is gaining is maximum viewership and has brought the show to one of the top positions again. In the April 15 episode, viewers saw Meghnad, Raavan's son, attack Lakshman. Amid all of this, netizens have noticed the character and are praising Meghnad. The character was played by late actor Vijay Arora. He had a successful acting career even before his Ramayan run. Here are some lesser-known facts about Vijay Arora.

Lesser-known facts about Vijay Arora AKA Ramayan's Meghnad

Worked with A-listers

Even though his run-in with a successful career was brief, Vijay Arora managed to work with a lot of A-Listers from that era. He worked with popular actors like Asha Parekh, Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bhaduri, and Moushumi Chatterjee. He has been a part of popular films like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Jaan Tere Naam, Insaaf, and many more.

Was often compared with Rajesh Khanna

Actor Vijay Arora was known for his good looks. Due to his skills and looks, he was often compared to superstar Rajesh Khanna. In one of his old interview, Khanna said that it was only Vijay Arora who could take his place.

Co-starred with Zeenat Aman

The actor was one of the leads in 1973's Yaadon Ki Baaraat. The film also starred Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman. The actor dressed in a black suit alongside Zeenat Aman in the song Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko is indeed Vijay Arora.

Ramayan's Meghnad Indrajeet

After his run-in with success, Vijay Arora stopped getting work. He was then offered the role of Meghnad in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Without a second thought, Arora agreed to the role and is till date remembered as Meghnad or Indrajeet from Ramayan.

Rockstar was his debut

Not many people are aware that Vijay Arora made debut with 1972's Rockstar alongside Reena Roy. The actor had his shot at fame in 1973 when he starred in Yaadon Ki Baaraat alongside Zeenat Aman. With a chocolate boy image, he enjoyed a lot of female attention.

