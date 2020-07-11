Bhumi Pednekar Or Parineeti Chopra: Who Styled The Grey Pant-suit Better?

Bhumi Pednekar, along with being an amazing actor is also a fashionista. The Sonchiriya actor sets fashion trends and stuns in every outfit she wears. The actor has been always praised for her several public appearances and splendid red carpet looks. She has succeeded in updating the fashion industry with her strong fashion statement.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Vs Radhika Apte: Whose Pink Pantsuit Do Fans Like More?

While on the other hand, Parineeti Chopra, the beautiful actor also bags her own style statement. Parineeti is always welcomed by fans for her stunning fashion statements. She is a beauty queen and always makes heads turn with her new trends and trendy attires. Parineeti Chopra never fails to wow the fashion police by putting her best fashion foot forward.

Bhumi Pednekar and Parineeti Chopra, both the celebs are active social media users and always keep on updating their Instagram with their fancy pics, which proves their passion for fashion. Surprisingly, both Bhumi Pednekar and Parineeti Chopra were spotted wearing similar grey pantsuit. Read on to know more about their looks and who styled the outfit better-

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Fumes At 'criminal & Heartless' Man Who Dumped His Mother In Telangana

Parineeti Chopra’s loose bottom pants or Bhumi Pednekar’s in narrow bottom pants?

Parineeti Chopra in this Khadi Linen formal wear-

Parineeti Chopra looked exceptionally adorable in this grey stylish khadi linen material pant-suit. Her outfit was a loose bottom pant and long blazer set donned amazingly by her. Parineeti Chopra paired her stylish formal look with a white body-fit crop top which was a high-neck patterned one. The actor’s middle-parted frizzy open hair and minimal nude hues of make-up with glossy lips graced her look. Parineeti Chopra’s designer three-piece formal set was matched up with a pair of white sneakers that added value to her attire. Take a look at the Ishaqzaade actor's outfit-

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Or Nushrat Bharucha; Whose Pleated Skirt Do You Like Better?

The glamorous Bhumi Pednekar in this grey checkered formal look-

Bhumi Pednekar's clothes and her style is rather unconventional. In the below pictures, Bhumi is stunningly showing off her stylish formal look. Bhumi Pednekar is wearing a fresh grey colour striped pant-suit with ankle-length trousers. Bhumi Pednekar donned the attractive grey check pattern pant-suit which has a long loose edge blazer. Bhumi Pednekar ended her look with slightly loose curly hair at the bottom, minimal nude makeup and high heels. Have a look at Bhumi’s look here-

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Or Ishita Dutta Sheth: Whose Sequin Saree Style You Liked Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.