Parth Samthaan's 'quarantine Makeover' Makes Him Look Like 'football Player'; See Video

Parth Samthaan has gained major recognition with his social media presence in the industry. Apart from his exceptional acting skills, his Instagram pictures often storm the internet. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Parth Samthaan has been entertaining his fans by sharing about what he is binge-watching currently and also by having several live sessions with his fans. Recently, the actor underwent a major transformation. Have a look.

Parth Samthaan shared a video on his Instagram where he is seen standing in front of the camera carrying a messy look and wearing an orange tank. The actor then performs a transition with his hand and then sporting a new haircut, he strikes a pose for the camera. Parth Samthaan is seen sporting a clean-shaven look with an undercut. The Kasauti Zindagii Kay actor’s co-star Ariah Agrawal complimented him with a cute comment-“Ohhh dayummm!! Pablo to a football player!”.

In the recent past, Parth Samthaan gave his fans a glimpse of his quarantine watchlist as he shared five shows he has been binge-watching right now. Parth's list includes-- Breaking Bad, Game Of Thrones, Money Heist, Narcos and Fargo. Earlier Parth Samthaan had come live on Instagram to have a candid conversation with fans. The actor revealed that he has many new projects lined up in his kitty for the years 2020-2021. Samthaan further wished for the country's recovery and the lockdown to get over soon. The interesting thing about his live session was the actor talking about being single amid quarantine.

