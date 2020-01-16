Parth Samthaan And Vikas Gupta: All Is Not Well Between The Two?

TV actor Parth Samthaan and Bigg Boss 11 fame and producer Vikas Gupta once were besties and shared a great bond between them. However, the latest incidents show that all is not well between the two former besties. If rumours were to be believed Parth and Vikas are not on talking terms since quite some time now.

Parth and Vikas attended the special screening of ALTBalaji's latest web show 'Code M' featuring Jennifer Winget and Tarun Virwani in pivotal roles. The two of them were supposed to meet and greet each other. But surprisingly, nothing like that happened.

According to an entertainment portal, Vikas gave a blind eye to Parth and chose to ignore him at the event. Vikas didn’t feel the need to greet Parth. This incident added fuel to the speculations about what is happening between the two. Vikas and Parth haven’t given their reaction on the same.

A few years ago things turned ugly between them when Parth filed a lawsuit against Vikas for molesting him. The duo later was back on good terms post-2018. They were also pictured together on several occasions. Now, this incident is creating a buzz.

Professionally Parth is currently playing the lead role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot with Erica Fernandes. Vikas Gupta was recently seen in Bigg Boss 13 which is being hosted by Salman Khan. Vikas is also busy working on his upcoming series on ALTBalaji named Class of 2020. It stars Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pande in lead roles.

Speaking about Code M, Jennifer Winget has made her debut on OTT platform. She’s playing the role of Major Monica Mehra who is a military lawyer. She’s getting good reviews for her performance as the same.

