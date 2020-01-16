The Debate
Parth Samthaan And Vikas Gupta: All Is Not Well Between The Two?

Television News

Actor Parth Samthaan & Bigg Boss 11 fame Vikas Gupta were considered to be best of friends. The recent turn of events suggests otherwise. Read here to know why.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parth Samthaan

TV actor Parth Samthaan and Bigg Boss 11 fame and producer Vikas Gupta once were besties and shared a great bond between them. However, the latest incidents show that all is not well between the two former besties. If rumours were to be believed Parth and Vikas are not on talking terms since quite some time now.

Parth Samthaan Has Been Smoking Excessively Though He Has Never Smoked Before; Here's Why

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on

Parth and Vikas attended the special screening of ALTBalaji's latest web show 'Code M' featuring Jennifer Winget and Tarun Virwani in pivotal roles. The two of them were supposed to meet and greet each other. But surprisingly, nothing like that happened.

When Parth Samthaan's Strong Selfie Game Stole Hearts, See Pictures

According to an entertainment portal, Vikas gave a blind eye to Parth and chose to ignore him at the event. Vikas didn’t feel the need to greet Parth. This incident added fuel to the speculations about what is happening between the two. Vikas and Parth haven’t given their reaction on the same.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

A few years ago things turned ugly between them when Parth filed a lawsuit against Vikas for molesting him. The duo later was back on good terms post-2018. They were also pictured together on several occasions. Now, this incident is creating a buzz.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on

Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Comes Out With A Series Of Tweets In Support Of SidNaaz!

Professionally Parth is currently playing the lead role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot with Erica Fernandes. Vikas Gupta was recently seen in Bigg Boss 13 which is being hosted by Salman Khan. Vikas is also busy working on his upcoming series on ALTBalaji named Class of 2020. It stars Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pande in lead roles.

Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Says Shehnaaz Gill's Slap Was A 'Pyaar Wala Thappad'

Speaking about Code M, Jennifer Winget has made her debut on OTT platform. She’s playing the role of Major Monica Mehra who is a military lawyer. She’s getting good reviews for her performance as the same.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
