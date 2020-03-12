Parth Samthaan's Quirky Beach Outfits Are Perfect For Your Upcoming Summer Vacation

Parth Samthaan is known to impress his fans with his style. The actor who essays the role of Anurag Basu in the popular television drama Kasautii Zindagi Ki knows how to steal hearts off-screen too. Parth Samthaan's Instagram handle is full of his travel pictures with not just picturesque locations but drool-worthy outfits as well. Listed below are Parth Samthaan's photos donning beach outfits that are perfect for your next summer vacation:

Parth Samthaan's beach outfits are perfect for your next summer vacation

Parth Samthaan is a rule breaker and does not adhere to the rules when it comes to fashion. He is often seen sporting some great Indian wear on the beach with an umbrella in hand. Samthaan also likes to keep his shades with him at all times when at the beach or under the sun. The popular actor likes to opt for tropical printed shirts and shorts on various occasions when chilling at the beach. Samthaan's style is casual yet cool with just minimum accessories to enhance his sharp features.

