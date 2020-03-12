The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Parth Samthaan's Quirky Beach Outfits Are Perfect For Your Upcoming Summer Vacation

Television News

Parth Samthaan is known for his acting, style and chiseled looks. Here are Samthaan's beach outfits that can be perfect for your upcoming summer vacation

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan is known to impress his fans with his style. The actor who essays the role of Anurag Basu in the popular television drama Kasautii Zindagi Ki knows how to steal hearts off-screen too. Parth Samthaan's Instagram handle is full of his travel pictures with not just picturesque locations but drool-worthy outfits as well. Listed below are Parth Samthaan's photos donning beach outfits that are perfect for your next summer vacation:

READ:Parth Samthaan Orders Mask To Prevent Coronavirus But Ironically It Comes From China

Parth Samthaan's beach outfits are perfect for your next summer vacation

READ:Parth Samthaan Turns 29 On March 11 And Is Flooded With Warm Wishes From His Co-stars

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

READ:Parth Samthaan's Best Poses To Take Cues From To Up Your Social Media Game; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

READ:Parth Samthaan Gobbling 'Money' From His Birthday Cake Is Just Unmissable, Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

Parth Samthaan is a rule breaker and does not adhere to the rules when it comes to fashion. He is often seen sporting some great Indian wear on the beach with an umbrella in hand. Samthaan also likes to keep his shades with him at all times when at the beach or under the sun. The popular actor likes to opt for tropical printed shirts and shorts on various occasions when chilling at the beach. Samthaan's style is casual yet cool with just minimum accessories to enhance his sharp features. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jyotiraditya Scindia
SCINDIA CHANGES PROFILE PICTURE
JDU
JDU ANNOUNCES RS POLL CANDIDATES
BCCI
BCCI ON CORONAVIRUS
Pilot
SACHIN PILOT ON SCINDIA'S CONG EXIT
MP
10,000 CONGRESS OFFICE-BEARERS QUIT
Covid-19
MUMBAI: 2 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES