Parth Samthaan Turns 29 On March 11 And Is Flooded With Warm Wishes From His Co-stars

Parth Samthaan turned 29 on March 11, 2020. The actor is seen essaying the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He is seen alongside Erica Fernandes on this show. Parth also is a social media celebrity and has a huge fan base. He started his birthday celebrations with his co-stars on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and a lot of other stars have also wished him on their social media. Take a look at the celebs who wished Parth Samthaan here.

Here are the TV celebs who wished Parth Samthaan on his birthday

Hina Khan wishing Parth Samthaan on his birthday

Hina Khan took to her Instagram story to wish Parth Samthaan on his birthday. In the post, Hina can be seen hugging Parth Samthaan. Take a look.

Pooja Sandeep Sejwal wishing Parth Samthaan on his birthday

Pooja Sandeep Sejwal also took to her Instagram stories to wish the 29-year-old star on his birthday. In the post, Parth and Pooja can be seen enjoying themselves at a club. She shared two pictures; take a look at them here.

Aamna Sharif’s birthday wishes to Parth Samthaan

Aamna, who is currently playing Kamolika in the show, also took to her Instagram to wish Parth. Aamna shared a selfie with the star. Take a look.

Sahil Anand wishes Parth Samthaan a happy birthday

Sahil Anand also took to his Instagram to which Parth. He also shared a selfie where Parth is seen standing beside him. Take a look

Palash Muchhal wishes Parth Samthaan on his birthday

Singer Palash Muchhal also took to his Instagram to share a picture and commemorate Parth’s birthday. With the pictures, Palash had a heartfelt message to share. Take a look at the message and post here.

