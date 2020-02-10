Parth Samthaan's Casual Looks To Inspire Your Next Brunch Outfit, See Pics

Parth Samthaan started his journey on television with a bunch of small roles in shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. However, he bagged his first full-fledged role in MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He played the role of the uber-cool Manik Malhotra in the show.

Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. Parth Samthaan currently plays one of the leading characters in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His role in the show has even won him many accolades and awards.

Parth Samthaan is quite popular on social media as well. He is popular amongst fans for his fashionable avatars that never ceases to amaze fans. If you have been wondering what to sport for your next brunch or casual outing, then take inspiration from Parth Samthaan’s wardrobe.

Parth Samthaan’s casual styles

1. One can never go wrong with the classic white shirt and this look by Parth Samthaan is the proof

2. Head to the beach donning this simple printed t-shirt by Parth Samthaan. You can pair the look with a pair of classic denim pants or Capri shorts.

3. A jacket is all you need to take the glamour quotient a notch higher for any style. Parth Samthaan has effortlessly managed to rock this look by adding a dash of colour with this red jacket.

4. Parth Samthaan recently donned this simple tee and pants during his vacation.

5. If you were thinking that jumpsuits are only for ladies, then this look by Parth Samthaan will prove it wrong. He has effortlessly rocked this look and paired it with white sneakers.

