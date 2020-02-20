Parth Samthaan Knows How To Style The Shirts Right, See Pictures

After doing a bunch of supporting roles, Parth Samthaan bagged his first full-fledged role in MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He played the role of the uber-cool Manik Malhotra in the show. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. Parth Samthaan currently plays one of the leading characters in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Awards & Nominations For His Work In TV Shows

If you thought that shirts are no longer a popular style statement, then these pictures of Parth Samthaan will make you think again.

Parth Samthaan rocks the shirt fashion in these pictures

1. One can never go wrong with a classic white shirt. Parth Samthaan has truly aced this style for a recent photoshoot. He paired the shirt with a colourful pair of pants and we cannot complain.

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan Interacts With Fans In London; A Female Fan Showers Him With Gifts

2. Take your suit game a notch higher by pairing it with this printed white shirt by Parth Samthaan. You can complete the look with a pair of white sneakers to add on to the casual feel of the style. Alternatively, you can also opt for a pair of black formal shoes for a formal evening.

3. Floral prints and back in style and this beachy look by Parth Samthaan is a proof of the same. The actor styled the look with a pair of white pants and a hat. The next time you head to the beach, make sure that you do so in style.

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan Pics Prove That Prints Are Back In Style; Check Out

4. Parth Samthaan looked dapper in this shirt style. The actor has effortlessly rocked the monotone colour code with this outfit. He wore an olive green shirt and paired it with similar coloured pants.

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Casual Looks To Inspire Your Next Brunch Outfit, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.