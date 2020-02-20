Parth Samthaan Loves Jackets And These Pics Are Proof

Parth Samthaan started his journey on television with a bunch of small roles in shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. However, he bagged his first full-fledged role in MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He played the role of the uber-cool Manik Malhotra in the show.

Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. Parth Samthaan currently plays one of the leading characters in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His role in the show has even won him many accolades and awards.

Parth Samthaan is quite popular on social media as well. He is popular amongst fans for his fashionable avatars that never cease to amaze fans. However, one look at his social media and you can be sure that Parth Samthaan loves jackets.

Parth Samthaan’s wardrobe is full of uber-cool jackets

1. Stay cosy this winter with this stylish black puffer jacket by Parth Samthaan. The actor wore this on his recent vacation to England. You can pair this jacket with a pair of classic sneakers and sunglasses.

2. Heading out for a casual evening with your friends? This is your style inspiration. Head out donning this red jacket like Parth Samthaan. He paired it with a pair of good looking denim and a t-shirt.

3. This jacket from Parth Samthaan’s wardrobe is proof that one can never go wrong with a statement jacket. The bright coloured jacket is a refreshing take against the snowy background. You can also sport this look for a brunch outing as well.

4. Bless your wedding season wardrobe with this floral Nehru jacket. If you always thought florals are for the ladies then think again. Parth Samthaan paired it with a nice crisp shirt and similar coloured pants.

5. One can never go wrong with a classic denim jacket. Parth Samthaan has effortlessly managed to rock this classic style. He paired it with a white t-shirt and denim pants.

