Parth Samthaan's Black Outfits That Prove He Is Obsessed With The Colour; See Pictures

Parth Samthaan is a very popular face in the Indian television industry. He is known for his role as Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor who celebrated his 29th birthday yesterday (March 11) is also seen making headlines for his distinctive fashion choices. He is appreciated by his fans for his unique fashion sense.

Samthaan is not only known for his role in Kasautti Zindagii Kay but is also known to give fans some major fashion goals. The actor has been sporting black outfits several times now. These can prove to be an inspiration for your outfits.

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Casual Looks To Inspire Your Next Brunch Outfit, See Pics

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan-inspired Blue Outfits To Try This Season; Pics Inside

Parth Samthaan's best pictures in black outfits

Parth Samthaan can be seen sporting an all-black kurta that is styled in a very different manner. He paired the all-black kurta by topping it with a black belt. Have a look:

The actor shared a picture from his trip to Amsterdam and Spain. He can be sporting a black jacket and black tracksuit that has leather pockets. He paired it with a black cap.

Samthaan donned a black suit that is buttoned in a very unique manner. He opted for formal Moji-styled black shoes and paired the outfit with a statement watch. The actor posed alongside a piano.

Parth Samthaan can be seen sporting a black full-sleeved t-shirt and opted for white coloured sweatpants. He paired it with white casual shoes and a watch. Check out the picture:

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Outfits You Can Pick For Your Next Party

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Quirky Beach Outfits Are Perfect For Your Upcoming Summer Vacation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.