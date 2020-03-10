Parth Samthaan's Best Shows You Should Add To Your Watchlist

Parth Samthaan has recently become the talk of the town. Samthaan is hugely known for his role as Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from his acting, Samthaan has taken over the internet with his photoshoot and travel pictures. Other than Samthaan's chemistry with co-star Erica Fernandes, he is also known for many of his roles in other major series like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. Listed below are some of the best TV series of Parth Samthaan you should add to your watchlist.

Best tv series of Parth Samthaan you should add to your watchlist

1) Kasautii Zindagii Kay

The show is a 2018 re-imagining of the massively popular 2001 show of the same name. It is one of the most-watched TV shows in the history of Indian television. The series is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Fans have gone crazy over Samthaan's chemistry with co-star Erica Fernandes in the show and want to see more episodes of the two actors.

2) Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

This is another show starring Parth Samthaan in a lead role. The show revolves around the life of Nandhini, a teenage girl who moves to Mumbai from her hometown and unexpectedly gets placed in an elite college. The show is full of romance and comedy and easily connects with youngsters.

3) Yeh Hai Aashiqui

This is another popular that starred multiple actors. The show went on for four major seasons. The show explored unconventional stories about love and relationships that are considered taboo by society. The show was a major hit and the audience wanted to see more seasons of the same.

4) Best Friends Forever?

This is another show starring Parth Samthaan. It is a story of three childhood friends, Sanjana, Vinnie, and Ella, whose friendship is put to test when they get involved in a criminal case. The story is full of mysteries. One must watch this show to see Samthaan in a different light.

