Parth Samthaan Knows How To Rock White Outfits For Every Occasion

Parth Samthaan started his journey on television with a bunch of small roles in shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. However, he bagged his first full-fledged role in MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He played the role of the uber-cool Manik Malhotra in the show.

Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. Parth Samthaan currently plays one of the leading characters in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His role in the show has even won him many accolades and awards.

Parth Samthaan is quite popular on social media as well. He is widely known amongst fans for his fashionable avatars that never cease to amaze fans. If you take a look at his social media account, you can be sure that Parth Samthaan loves the colour white when it comes to outfits. Here are some of the best Parth Samthaan photos where the actor appears in white outfits:

Parth Samthaan’s uber-cool white outfits

1. One can never go wrong with a classic white shirt. Parth Samthaan has truly aced this style for a recent photoshoot. He paired the shirt with a colourful pair of pants and we cannot complain.

2. Take your suit game a notch higher by pairing it with this printed white shirt by Parth Samthaan. You can complete the look with a pair of white sneakers to add on to the casual feel of the style. Alternatively, you can also opt for a pair of black formal shoes for a formal evening.

3. Give your wardrobe an update with this stylish white kurta by Parth Samthaan. You can pair it with similar coloured pants or play around to have some fun with colours. The outfit will surely make you the centre of attraction.

4. Bless your wedding season wardrobe with this floral Nehru jacket. If you were under the impression that florals are for the ladies, then think again. Parth Samthaan paired it with a nice crisp white shirt and similar coloured pants.

5. Head to the beach in this printed white t-shirt like Parth Samthaan. You can pair the outfit with a pair of denim pants or capris. Also, do not forget to carry your sunglasses.

