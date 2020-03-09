Parth Samthaan's Love For Animated Cartoons Is Evident In These Photos

Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry. He is currently portraying the character of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s drama series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which has made him a household name. Parth Samthaan has a huge fan following on his social media accounts where he keeps his fans updated with his daily life.

The actor has started making it to headlines with his brave fashion choices and impeccable style. The fashion junkie has often been seen sporting graphic t-shirts and unconventional outfits. Here are pictures of him where he can be seen sporting outfits that prove that he has a soft corner for animated cartoons.

Parth Samthaan's love for animated characters is evident in these photos

In this picture, Parth can be seen wearing a white hoodie with the graphic of Spongebob on it. He has paired it up with blue track pants and a blue pair of shoes. He can be seen wearing a watch to complete the look.

In this picture, Parth can be seen wearing a white round neck T-shirt with graphics of Garfield on it. Garfield is a comic character who is a lazy, fat, and cynical orange cat who lives with his owner Jon Arbuckle and his dog Odie. On Parth Saamthan’s T-shirt, Garfield and Odie can be seen.

In this picture, Parth can be seen wearing a round neck T-shirt with the graphics of various Avenger comic stars on it. He has paired it up with a white pair of denim jeans. He can be seen wearing a watch to complete the look.

In this picture, Parth can be seen wearing a grey round neck T-shirt with the graphic of a popular game Pac-man on it. He has paired it up with blue denim and a white pair of shoes. He can be seen wearing a watch to complete the look.

