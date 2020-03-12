Parth Samthaan Knows How To Ace The Side Pose; Pictures Inside

Parth Samthaan started his journey on television with a bunch of small roles in shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. However, he bagged his first full-fledged role in MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He played the role of the uber-cool Manik Malhotra in the show.

Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. Parth Samthaan currently plays one of the leading characters in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His role in the show has even won him many accolades and awards.

Parth Samthaan is quite popular on social media as well. He is widely known amongst fans for his fashionable avatars that never cease to amaze fans. If you take a look at his social media account, you can be sure that Parth Samthaan knows his way around poses. Here are some of his best side posing pictures to take inspiration from:

Parth Samthaan aces the side pose

1. Parth Samthaan takes this picture as he looks sideways to give us a charming pose by also keeping his hands in the pockets. The actor took this picture on his recent vacation to Chennai. He surely looks in a beachy moody with a floral shirt and sunglasses.

2. Parth Samthaan clicked this picture on his vacation to the party capital, Goa. In this picture, he has given us a sideways pose which also gives us a glimpse at the gorgeous sunset. The actor looks like he is on a yacht. It is considered to be one of his most memorable pictures.

3. Parth Samthaan loves to travel and that is one of the major things that is obvious on his social media. In this picture, he looks sideways overlooking the streets of London. The actor looks dapper dressed in a t-shirt with a collared shirt on the inside to beat the chilly air.

4. Parth Samthaan clicked this super picture on his vacation to London as he passed from Marylebone Station. The picture had him look sideways which also gave us a peek into the city’s railway station. The actor looked dapper in the black puffer jacket and sunglasses.

