Parth Samthaan's Photos And Videos That Prove He Is A Fitness Freak

Parth Samthaan has become a household name ever since he's been in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Before featuring in Kasautii Zingadii Kay, the actor has been working for various projects. He was also seen in the popular TV shows like Savdhaan India, MTV India's Webbed, Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kiya. He essayed a lead role for the very first time in Channel V's Best Friends Forever.

Apart from the aforementioned TV shows, Samthaan is quite a fashionista. Thanks to his Instagram, he keeps his fans updated on all his daily happenings and something that constantly attracts his fans to his Instagram page is his fashion sense and most importantly, his fitness journey. He is often seen sharing pictures and videos of him working out at the gym. Here are the pictures and videos to check out:

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan Is A Complete Momma's Boy And Here Is Proof

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan Displays His Immense Love For Kids In These Pictures

Parth Samthaan's fitness pictures and videos you cannot miss

Parth Samthaan has been pushing boundaries and physically challenging his body to achieve a healthy body. He is often seen spending time at the gym and shares some amazing pictures and videos of him working at the gym. The popular actor is usually seen sporting t-shirts at the gym along with gym shorts and sweatpants.

From strength-training to warm-ups, the actor seems to be trying different kinds of workouts. He also motivates his fans with the captions that he shares with the pictures. Check out the pictures:

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan Orders Mask To Prevent Coronavirus But Ironically It Comes From China

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Quirky Beach Outfits Are Perfect For Your Upcoming Summer Vacation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.