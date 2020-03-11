The Debate
Parth Samthaan Displays His Immense Love For Kids In These Pictures

Television News

Parth Samthaan is quite active on social media. Here are Parth Samthaan's pictures that showcase his immense love for kids. Read on to know more.

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan has been doing well on and off-screen. Samthaan is the famous actor who plays the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The Hindi Television actor has been making news with his on-screen chemistry with co-star Erica Fernandes and has been viral on social media due to multiple reasons. With the actor turning 29 today, his Instagram account is flooded with pictures that have caught his fans' attention. Listed below are some of Parth Samthaan's photos that show his immense love for kids. 

Parth Samthaan loves kids and these pics and videos are proof

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

Parth Samthaan is big on not just acting but family and kids as well. The charming actor has won hearts with his on-screen performances and has taken over hearts with his photos on Instagram. Parth Samthaan's fans increase by the day and go in a frenzy seeing his adorable posts with kids.

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 

 

 

