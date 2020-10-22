Parth Samthaan Shares Before & After Transformation Pics: 'Nothing Is Impossible'

On Wednesday night, Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram and posted a collage that featured his and before and after photos. Parth gave a glimpse of how he looked earlier, and how he looks now. Sharing the photos, Parth also penned down a lengthy note. He revealed that there was a 'short and filmy coincidence behind this transformation just like Hrithik Roshan from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'.

More so, he added that 'he was also put into a boarding school'. Parth mentioned that after he passed his school, he was a shy boy. However, the actor added that 'he was the only one who was also highly ambitious and transformed into what he is today'. 'Of course, I'm not comparing myself with Hrithik Roshan, he is one legend and an inspiration to millions just like me,' Parth continued. He wrote that the bottom line is that 'nothing’s impossible'. 'if I can do it, so can you! #mindgam #pushyourself,' concluded Parth.

As soon as Parth Samthaan's before and after pics were up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. Actors Karan Kundrra, Ariah Agarwal, and others complimented his look. A user wrote, 'Hotieee. you are just bestest. No need to explain anything. We all love u'. Another fan penned, 'Stay always blessed. Loved the transformation'. Meanwhile, many simply dropped several hearts on Parth Samthaan's transformation photo.

Parth Samthaan's before and after pics

On Monday night, Parth Samthaan took to Instagram and announced that he had begun shooting for his upcoming Hero web series. Sharing glimpses from the same, he wrote, '#Hero shoot begins. Night shoot'. It was in July 2020, when Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle and announced that the filming of Parth Samthaan's digital debut project, Main Hero Boll Raha Hu had begun. In the video, Parth Samthaan was seen in an all-new avatar altogether. He will play the role of a gangster, who calls himself- Hero. Parth had not shared any updates about it as he was busy shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

(Above image source and promo: Parth Samthaan's Instagram)

