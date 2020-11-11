Parth Samthaan's Hashtag Crosses 1 Million, Actor Celebrates It On Instagram

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame Parth Samthaan recently crossed the milestone of hitting a million hashtags under his name. He started his journey in 2012 on LikfeOK's Savdhaan India. Not many know that Parth Samthaan starred in a Marathi film Pradosh in 2013. After his various titular roles in shows like MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and his current hit show Kasautii Zindagi Kay he has managed to create a huge fanbase. Upon crossing a million hashtags on Instagram the actor took to his Instagram to thank his fans for all the support.

Parth Samthaan's Instagram Followers Shower him with Love

The talented actor has starred in various MTV series until he gained a big break in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. His role as Anurag Basu became quite popular and in just a year’s time, Parth’s career and fan base rocketed. Parth Samthaan’s Instagram followers love him and self credit themselves as Parthians. The actor has a massive following of 2.6 Million on Instagram.

When the actor's name hashtag ‘#parthsamthaan’ crossed 1 million, the actor took to his Instagram to celebrate this breakthrough. The Parthians who posted various short videos, pictures or fan arts under the '#parthsamthaan' crossed over 1 Million posts. Parth posted an Instagram Reel on his official Instagram Handle.

The Reel was a short video made by a fan or rather ‘A Parthian’. The short clip captured various moments, milestones and ages of Parth Samthaan’s journey. See the post here

Parth also took to account the love he received from his fans and wrote a thank you for all the fans who supported him through his journey. Parth Samthaan said that he is nothing without his fans in his caption. The hashtag on Instagram has various Parth Samthaan's videos, consisting of shots from the many serials the actor has acted in or the characters he has played.

The actor captioned the Instagram Reel writing, “ As #parthsamthaan crossed 1 Million hashtags on Instagram ..this fan-made video is for all the fans who were and who will be a vital part of my journey...always Thankyou #parthians without you ..I am nothing”. In the video you can also see Parth Samthaan’s childhood pictures showing the actors glow up throughout the years.

