Parth Samthaan Resumes Working Out As He Tries To Go Back To A 'healthy Lifestyle'

Actor Parth Samthaan recently took to Instagram to showcase parts of his workout routine with his followers. He also added a fun video at the end of a travel bus with a funny logo. Take a look at his post and read more updates regarding the actor in the article below.

Parth Samthaan's Instagram

Pic Credit: Parth Samthaan's Instagram

In this post, fans could spot the actor picking up weights and then jumping into a split. He added in his post that he was trying to get back to his healthy lifestyle. He also seemed to be working out at his own home rather than in a gym. The actor was seen sporting blue shorts and a white vest. Although in Parth Samthaan's video his face wasn't clear, fans could see that he was sporting more of a rough look with longer than usual hair and beard.

In another post, fans could see that the actor was recording his video from the car. He was seen filming the logo of the travel bus which had 'Travel with (Mercedes logo) Manik' written on it. Parth found the logo to be quite funny and also shared the same with his fans. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Parth Samthaan's Instagram

Parth Samthaan's Shows

Parth Samthaan is a well-known television actor. His first show was Gumrah: End of Innocence in 2012. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms and showcased real-life stories.

After that, he was seen in Best Friends Forever?, also in 2012. The show was loosely based on the American show Pretty Little Liars. He played the role of Prithvi Sanyal in the show and was the lead cast member. He gained much recognition after this show and was seen in many hit TV soap operas. His recent show was Kasautii Zindagii Kay where he played Anurag Basu.

