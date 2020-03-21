Parth Samthaan Spending Time With His 'Naani' Amid COVID-19 Scare Is A Treat For Sore Eyes

Parth Samthaan plays the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, opposite Erica Fernandes. The actor is quite active on social media and does not fail to impress fans with his regular whereabouts. The social sensation took to his Instagram and shared how he has been practising social distancing by staying indoors with his beloved Naani amid Coronavirus scare.

Parth Samthaan stays indoor and spends time with his Naani

On Friday night, Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself spending time with his Naani. The actor is surely practising social distancing by staying indoors. In the photo, the duo looks all smiles. Not to miss how his Naani cutely cuddles him. Check out Parth Samthaan's photos here.

Parth Samthaan's photos time and again leave fans smitten. Not only fans, even his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Pooja Banerjee has dropped a comment saying, 'How sweet'. On the other hand, his fellow friend Scarlett Rose says, 'This is too cute'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parth Samthaan's television drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay is doing wonders with fans. As per the recent update, Prerna is all set to trap Anurag and Nivedita in her vicious plan. Moreover, Komolika hires Ronit to take over the CEO position of Basu industries and ruin Prerna's moves. The twist in the tale comes to light when Prerna bumps into Sneha and feels a different attachment towards her.

