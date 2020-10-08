Parth Samthaan Shares Quirky Pic From Goa, Asks 'Guess Who’s Back On Instagram?'

On October 7, Parth Samthaan took to his social media and posted a picture of himself after a good long gap of 15 days. In the pic, Parth sported a pair of quirky sunglasses with LED lights. By the looks of it, the actor was all busy relaxing in the shacks in Goa. As Parth posted a picture after August 22, through the caption, he asked fans, "Guess who’s BACK on Instagram?".

Soon, Parth Samthaan's post met with a flurry of comments. An amused fan wrote, "Finally, Mr Samthaan is back." While many wrote, "Welcome back", many also expressed that they missed the actor's daily updates on Instagram. "Can I get those glasses of yours? I'm loving them," read another user's comment on his post. Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star, Ariah Agarwal also dropped a comment on his photo.

Parth Samthaan: 'Guess who's back on Instagram?'

Parth Samthaan was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, alongside Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif, Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee, Akash Jagga, Sahil Anand and others. The show went off air on October 3. Kasautii Zindagii Kay commenced in 2018 and went on for 2 years. The show chronicles the story of lovebirds- Anurag and Prerna (Parth and Erica) and how they overcome several hurdles in life to be together.

Parth Samthaan bids adieu to KZK

After the last episode of the show aired on TV, Parth shared a video on Instagram and bid adieu to the show by penning down a lengthy emotional note. "One beautiful journey has ended! Today being the last of Kasautii, all I take along with me are Memories. Can’t thank enough to the team of Balaji Telefilms and of course Ekta Kapoor ma’am for giving me this iconic character to play," he wrote.

Parth also went on to thank his "best co-actors", and called them his "Basu family". Not only them but Parth thanked all the technicians, his assistant directors, his costume team, the lightmen, writers and creatives for making Anurag "lovable". He concluded, "Had an amazing time at Balaji. Thankyou Star Plus team for giving this amazing platform and making all the audiences love Anurag, and last but not the least A big Thankyou to all the fans who have supported, loved, made fan pages and kept motivating us."

