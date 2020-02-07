Parth Samthaan's Stunning Looks In Blue Outfits; See Pics

Parth Samthaan is a popular Indian television actor. He is widely known for his portrayal of Manik Malhotra in Kaise Yeh Yaariyaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from his acting career, he has modelled in various big commercials.

Parth Samthaan is a social media sensation. The actor’s sartorial choice has received praise from his fans. From slaying in casual outfits to royal tradition ensembles, he has done it all. Samthaan often appears in blue colour. Therefore, we have compiled some of Parth Samthaan's photos in blue voguish outfits:

1. A royal blue Desi ensemble for his ‘Yaar Ki Shaadi’

2. The unconventional colour combination of the shirt featuring yellow with blue floral print

3. Festive vibes at home

4. A velvet traditional ensemble with Erica Fernandez

5. Parth Samthaan sporting a quirky look in a blue patterned jumpsuit

6. Rugged jeans with a funky tee

7. Denim on denim looks is perfect for every occasion

8. A semi-formal combination with vibrant colours is perfect for soothing weather

