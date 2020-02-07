Union Budget
Parth Samthaan's Stunning Looks In Blue Outfits; See Pics

Television News

Parth Samthaan is known for his role as Manik Malhotra in 'Kaise Yeh Yaariyaan' and Anurag Basu in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. Here are his looks in blue outfits.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan is a popular Indian television actor. He is widely known for his portrayal of Manik Malhotra in Kaise Yeh Yaariyaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from his acting career, he has modelled in various big commercials.

Parth Samthaan is a social media sensation. The actor’s sartorial choice has received praise from his fans. From slaying in casual outfits to royal tradition ensembles, he has done it all. Samthaan often appears in blue colour. Therefore, we have compiled some of Parth Samthaan's photos in blue voguish outfits:

1. A royal blue Desi ensemble for his ‘Yaar Ki Shaadi’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

2. The unconventional colour combination of the shirt featuring yellow with blue floral print

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 

Also read: Parth Samthaan Has Been Smoking Excessively Though He Has Never Smoked Before; Here's Why

3. Festive vibes at home

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

4. A velvet traditional ensemble with Erica Fernandez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

5. Parth Samthaan sporting a quirky look in a blue patterned jumpsuit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

Also read: Parth Samthaan And Vikas Gupta: All Is Not Well Between The Two?

6. Rugged jeans with a funky tee

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

7. Denim on denim looks is perfect for every occasion

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

8. A semi-formal combination with vibrant colours is perfect for soothing weather

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

Also read: Parth Samthaan Is Giving Major Fashion Goals In These Casual Outfits; See Pics

Also read: Sidharth Shukla, Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma: TV Actors Who Are Slaying The Single Life

 

 

Published:
