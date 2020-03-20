Parth Samthaan's Stunning Looks In Kurtas And Blazers; See Pics

Parth Samthaan started his journey on television with a bunch of small roles in shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. However, he bagged his first full-fledged role in MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. Parth Samthaan currently plays one of the leading characters in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan, Manit Joura And Other TV Actors' Weekend Highlights

He is quite popular on social media as well. He is popular amongst fans for his fashionable avatars that never ceases to amaze fans. Parth Samthaan is known to always carry off any style with utter grace and elegance.

Parth Samthaan in kurta or blazer?

Actor in kurta looks:

Parth Samthaan donned this beautiful kurta for Diwali 2019. The kurta had Indian patters printed all over the velvet fabric. The actor paired it with gold coloured pants and shoes.

ALSO READ | Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan Parties Hard With Erica Fernandes And Hina Khan

Donning this floral Nehru jacket at the next wedding and you will be the star. If you were under the impression that florals are for the ladies, then think again. Parth Samthaan paired it with a nice crisp white kurta and similar coloured pants.

ALSO READ | These Parth Samthaan's Beach Pictures Will Prompt You To Plan A Vacay Soon; See

Parth Samthaan blazer looks:

The KZK actor donned this red and black blazer for a wedding cocktail party. He paired the look with a black, satin shirt and pants. He further accessorised it with a cute red bow-tie.

He recently shared this picture from his Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan days. He has donned a simple blue blazer for the photoshoot. The actor paired it with similar coloured pants, light blue shirt and a classic red tie.

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Black Outfits That Prove He Is Obsessed With The Colour; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.