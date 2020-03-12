These Parth Samthaan's Beach Pictures Will Prompt You To Plan A Vacay Soon; See

Parth Samthaan started his journey on television with a bunch of small roles in shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. However, he bagged his first full-fledged role in MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He played the role of the uber-cool Manik Malhotra in the show.

Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. Parth Samthaan currently plays one of the leading characters in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His role in the show has even won him many accolades and awards.

The actor is quite popular on social media as well. He is widely known amongst fans for his fashionable avatars that never cease to amaze fans. Along with being a hard-working artist, Parth Samthaan also knows how to take his breaks right. Here’s how Parth Samthaan likes to enjoy his time on beaches. Read ahead to know more-

Parth Samthaan’s pictures along the beach-side

Parth Samthaan is seen relaxing in Goa. The actor has worn white pants and a watch. He is stretching, enjoying watching the sun.

He is on the beach, covered with sand all over. He has worn blue shorts. His hair look perfectly messy.

The actor is seen stretching on the beach. He has worn orange shorts with white mini stars printed on them. He is covered with sand.

Parth Samthaan is seen posing infront of the water sports section at Club Med Kani Maldives. He has worn blue shorts and has put his shirt on his shoulder. He has worn orange and grey slippers.

Parth Samthaan is a rule-breaker and does not adhere to the rules when it comes to fashion. He is often seen sporting some great Indian wear on the beach with an umbrella in hand. Samthaan also likes to keep his shades with him at all times when at the beach or under the sun.

The popular actor likes to opt for tropical printed shirts and shorts on various occasions when chilling at the beach. Samthaan's style is casual yet cool with just minimum accessories to enhance his sharp features.

Parth Samthaan has worn a yellow kurta and white pants. He has worn red slippers and black sunglasses. He is holding a multi-coloured unberella.

Parth Samthaan has worn an olive green shirt with multi-coloured floral print and white pants. He has worn red slippers, off-white hat, and black sunglasses. A perfect beach look

