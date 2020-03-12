Parth Samthaan's Music Videos That Every Fan Must Check Out; See Here

Parth Samthaan is one of the rising stars of the Indian television industry. He has appeared in several shows and has garnered aa huge fan base. Die-hard fans of the actor known that apart from TV shows, Parth Samthaan has also starred in several music videos. Read on to know more about Parth Samthaan’s music videos here:

Parth Samthaan's music videos

Aakhri Baar

Aakhri Baar was released on the official YouTube channel of Zee Music Company. It features Samthaan, Shakti Mohan and Pankaj Sharma. Aakhri Baar talks about unfaithful love and revolves around Samthaan, and how he has to deal with his spoilt relationship. The lyrics talk about how this is the last time Samthaan is remembering his love, who has wronged him. Here is the link to Aakhri Baar.

NISHAA

NISHAA is a sad love song that talks about how Samthaan loses his love Nisha. In the video song, fans can see that Samthaan has a fight with his love Nisha, and asks her to leave. Later, he realises that she is something he cannot live without. The two break into tears and decide to stay together. NISHA features Charlie Chauhan along with Samthaan. Here is a link to the video.

Tu Jo Kahe

Tu Jo Kahe is a love song where Parth Samthaan is seen playing the guitar. In the music video, the actor is seen singing about his love for his girlfriend. He gets flashback of the time they have spent together. In the end, it is revealed that she is long gone, and he is just left with the memories of her. Yasser Desai has sung the song. Here is a link to the song.

