'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 2: Mini's Family Has A Break Down

The Patiala Babes March 2 episode begins with Arya sharing her feelings with Neil. But Neil explains to her that when he was learning cooking, he went through many tribulations and hurdles as he made many mistakes. But with time, he evolved and learned everything gradually, he adds. He narrates a thoughtful story about a spider to Arya and asks her to be very strong. Neil also tells Arya that Mini is a spider-woman as she never gives up, so even she has to not give up in life.

Mini ponders about everything that happened in school with Neha and Arya. But she makes a shocking revelation to the family that she has given up on the case and will not take it further. The entire family questions her as to why she can't fight. But Mini says that it is time to protect Arya and all this is not needed. Her Biji asks her to not keep quiet and fight for what is right.

Biji reveals why women have to always keep quiet, Mini should definitely not. She also makes a revelation from her past and expresses the times when she used to get scared of a man. She also said she used to get scared of his shadow too. Biji sobs and breaks down, remembering her horrifying past. When she expressed her thoughts to her mother back then, she also asked her to keep shut and never open her mouth. Moreover, Biji also exclaims that she was not allowed to do anything in life.

Preet and Bobby, who are also listening to the conversation, break down emotionally. Bobby hugs Mini and sheds tears. The entire family breaks down emotionally and hopes to be stronger today and tomorrow. The next morning, Arya and Neil spot Mini sleeping on the couch. Arya takes a napkin and wipes her tears. She also apologises to Mini and tells her that she is ready to fight.

The Patiala Babes March 2 episode comes to an end with Arya pleasing Mini to fight against Keval and majorly fight for what is right. On the other hand, Arya's school teacher and principal come home to visit Mini. The principal also tells Mini about how bad she feels to be part of an institution where there is so much of politics and wrong happening. They think of something big.

